The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
BUDDY BLIZZARD, 62, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, died Dec. 11 at King's Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be noon Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home; burial at Junior Furnace Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
WILLIE E. MASSIE, 75, of Ironton, Ohio, widower of Kathy Massie, died Dec. 6 at King's Daughters Medical Center. Graveside service will be noon Saturday at Mt. Pleasant Old Baptist Cemetery; visitation will be 11:30 a.m. prior to the service at the cemetery. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
AARON MAYNARD, 45, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Dec. 15. Funeral service will be held at a later date. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com
PANSY RAMEY, 92, of Lavalette, W.Va., widow of John Salmons, died Dec. 17. She was retired from GTE Telephone Co. Private family services will be held at Morris Funeral Home; burial at Community Memorial Gardens.
DOUGLAS BRADLEY WHITE, 86, of Huntington, widower of Lois White, died Dec. 11 at his residence. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Grace Gospel Church; burial at Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation will be 6-9 p.m. Friday at the church. Reger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.