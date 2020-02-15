ICON Ohio.jpg
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Flu-related hospitalizations in Ohio continue to rise week over week, with the total number of hospitalizations this flu season more than double the reported number for the same period last flu season, state health officials said Friday.

There were nearly 1,000 hospitalizations statewide during the week of Feb. 2-8, a 19% increase over the previous week.

Health officials said there have been nearly 5,500 hospitalizations since the beginning of Ohio's flu season on Sept. 29.

Some of the highest hospitalization rates are in two of Ohio's most populous counties. Montgomery County, which includes Dayton, has reported 505 hospitalizations through Feb. 8, a rate of 94 hospitalizations per 100,000 residents. Cuyahoga County, which includes Cleveland, has had 834 hospitalizations, a rate of 65 hospitalizations per 100,000 residents.

The state has reported two pediatric flu deaths thus far, girls ages 11 and 16. Ohio doesn't track adult flu deaths.

