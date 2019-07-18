20190416CBD2_88427.jpg

In this Nov. 7, 2018, file photo, bottles of massage oil with cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), two natural compounds found in plants of the cannabis genus, are displayed at the Far West Holistic Center dispensary in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

 Carlos Osorio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Republican-led Legislature has passed a measure that would allow Ohio farmers and university researchers to grow industrial hemp and would legalize sales of hemp-derived cannabidiol oil, or CBD.

Federal legislation last year removed hemp from the list of federally controlled substances and now treats the low-THC version of the cannabis plant like other agricultural crops. But existing Ohio law doesn't differentiate between marijuana and hemp.

The newly passed Ohio legislation would allow for cultivation of hemp as long as it contains less than 0.3% THC, the cannabis compound that gives marijuana its high. It would be regulated by the state.

The measure was sent to GOP Gov. Mike DeWine for consideration. It would take effect immediately if he signs it.

