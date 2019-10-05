ICON police sheriff.jpg
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — An Ohio man faces murder charges for the January 2016 slayings of a woman and her teenage daughter.

Scioto County Sheriff Marty Donini on Friday announced the indictment of 22-year-old Kristian Davis, of Lucasville, in the fatal shooting of 48-year-old Candace Newsome and 16-year-old Kristina Newsome at their home in Lucasville.

Records show Davis once lived on the same road as the victims. Donini did not provide a motive for the slayings in a statement.

Davis has been held in Scioto County Jail since November 2018 on charges that include grand theft auto and aggravated vehicular assault.

Defense attorney Gene Meadows declined to comment Saturday about Davis' murder charges. Davis is expected to be arraigned next week.

Lucasville is roughly 80 miles south of Columbus.

