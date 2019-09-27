HUNTINGTON — An Ona man accused of shooting and killing another man in his Barboursville home last year was among those indicted this month by a Cabell County grand jury.
Armel Kent Stutler, 66, was indicted on one count of murder. Stutler is accused of killing Philip Boggs, 70, who was shot to death at his Barboursville home Oct. 23, 2018, in the 5200 block of Heath Creek Road. Stutler believed Boggs to have been stealing money from Stutler’s mother, according to testimony at a 2018 preliminary hearing.
In May, Cabell Circuit Judge Gregory Howard granted Stutler a $100,000 standard condition bond with the special condition of lockdown home confinement. Stutler’s attorney, Abe Saad, said the decision was based on a combination of Stutler’s lack of criminal history and current medical condition.
At his preliminary hearing, prosecutors called the killing premeditated, with Stutler becoming outraged and believing the victim had been stealing money from his mother. Police found banking records in Stutler’s vehicle showing the victim had been writing checks to himself from the woman’s banking account. Stutler had gone to the victim’s home without provocation, they said.
Saad said Stutler had known about the alleged fraud for more than a year and was attempting that day to take his mother to an appointment with an attorney to discuss her power of attorney. The woman, who has since been diagnosed with dementia, told police that Stutler had murdered Boggs and was the aggressor, but later changed her story, Saad said.
Stutler told police that when Boggs opened the door at the home where the shooting happened, Boggs told Stutler he had “no business being there” before he slapped Stutler and choked him while bending him over a banister of the front porch. That’s when Stutler pulled out a firearm and shot Boggs twice.
Stutler was taken to the West Virginia State Police Huntington detachment, where he was interviewed by troopers. Troopers said Stutler had said he murdered Boggs before later changing his statement to say it was done in self-defense, and he was then charged with murder.
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.