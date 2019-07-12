HICO, W.Va. — Police say two people were found dead inside a vehicle stopped on a West Virginia highway in an apparent murder-suicide.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Department says officers found the bodies Friday morning on U.S. 19 in Hico, near the U.S. 60 interchange.

Both people had fatal gunshot wounds. Officials say there were reports that a gun was fired in the vehicle.

The department says its preliminary investigation indicates a murder-suicide, but authorities are still processing the scene.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.