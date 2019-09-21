2010 ICON ambulance 01

Visit www.herald-dispatch.com for up-to-the-minute news.

 The Herald-Dispatch
The Herald-Dispatch

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Police say they have caught a West Virginia inmate who escaped a prisoner transport van and tried to flee in a stolen ambulance.

According to Morgantown Police, 45-year-old Craig Allen Martisko, of Granville, faces numerous charges in the incident Friday.

Police say he is a North Central Regional Jail inmate who was being transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital for treatment alongside three other inmates who were dropped off for court hearings.

Police say Martisko escaped the van when it came to pick him back up and he stole a Fayette County ambulance, which he crashed into another ambulance, several cars and other objects before hitting a utility pole.

Police say an officer discovered Martisko trying to break into an apartment.

Corrections officials were returning the other prisoners.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.