HUNTINGTON — Huntington police are investigating a shooting that killed one man and injured another person on 4th Avenue early Saturday.
At approximately 2:51 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 800 block of 4th Avenue, according to a news release issued by Huntington Police Capt. Dan Underwood.
One man, identified as Sontezz Lomax, 39, was pronounced dead at the scene. Lomax lives in Charleston and previously lived in Huntington, according to the release.
Another person was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, believed to be caused by flying debris.
Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Bureau and the Forensic Investigation Unit were on scene and investigating Saturday.
No arrests have been made and no suspects have been named at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Huntington Police Department at 304-696-4420, ext. 1025, or the Crime Tip Line at 304-696-4444.