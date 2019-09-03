HUNTINGTON — Police are investigating after a longtime Huntington businessman and humanitarian was struck and killed outside the furniture company his family has operated for the past 100 years.
Frank E. Hanshaw Jr. died Friday after being struck by a vehicle outside his family-owned company, Huntington Wholesale Furniture Co., on 8th Avenue. He was 88.
The cause of the accident is still under investigation and the driver is cooperating with police, said Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial.
At about 9 a.m. Friday, Hanshaw was standing in a parking spot near the 8th Avenue company when a car left the roadway and struck him, Dial said. The driver also struck two nearby cars.
Dial said drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the accident. The driver was not impaired, he said.
"We will gather all the evidence and we will do a traffic reconstruction of the scene," Dial said. "We will then confer with the prosecutor about what charges would be applied."
Hanshaw is remembered as a past president of Huntington Wholesale Furniture, the company started by his grandfather, George Washington Hanshaw, in 1918. The company receives furniture from manufacturers and ships it to retailers in West Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky and Virginia. The family celebrated a century in business at the company last year, residing in the same location where it was founded.
In addition to being a prominent business leader, Hanshaw made a name for himself through charitable giving and community service.
As a longtime board member of the City of Huntington Foundation, Hanshaw made donations to many organizations, such as Harmony House and Marshall University.
In 2013, Hanshaw was a board member when the Foundation made a $500,000 donation to the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine at Marshall University to create the Huntington Foundation Inc./Frank E. Hanshaw Sr. Endowed Chair of Geriatrics. The endowed chair is named for Hanshaw's late father, founder and past president of the Marshall University Foundation.
Hanshaw also chaired the Huntington Rotary Club's Rotary Park Committee. The Rotary Club raised about $400,000 in two decades under Hanshaw's leadership. All money went to the Rotary Park's upkeep, including installing a picnic shelter and playground. The Rotary Club gave Hanshaw the "Exceptional Citizen Award" in 2009 for his efforts.
In 2016, the Huntington Area Chamber of Commerce gave Hanshaw the "Loyalty Award" for being a supporter of the chamber since it was founded. He was also a lifetime member of Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church, having recently served on the church's Strategic Planning Committee.
Hanshaw's picture is also on the Huntington Wall of Fame, being inducted among five others in 2006.
