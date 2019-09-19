HUNTINGTON — Police are searching for a male suspect who allegedly stabbed another man outside of a homeless shelter on 4th Avenue in downtown Huntington on Thursday.
Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial said a conflict occurred between two men around 12:26 p.m. Thursday outside of Harmony House in the 600 block of 4th Avenue prior to the alleged stabbing incident.
Witnesses at the scene said one man threatened another man with a cane. The man allegedly being threatened pulled out a knife and stabbed the man with the cane in the arm.
“Both men fled the scene, but we were able to catch the man that was stabbed,” Dial said.
Dial the man that was stabbed fled on a bike and became combative when officers approached him and had to be “tazed” so paramedics could treat his injury.
Dial said police continue to investigate and search for the man with the knife. Investigators believe the two men know each other.
“We will provide more information when it becomes available,” Dial said.