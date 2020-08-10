HUNTINGTON — Huntington police are investigating after a shooting was reported Sunday evening in the Guyandotte neighborhood of the city.
According to Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell, police responded to 527 North High St., at about 10:18 p.m. Sunday for a shooting call.
Upon arriving, officers found a female with a laceration to her arm. However, Cornwell said the victim was uncooperative with police and insisted the wound was an accidental cutting injury and not from a gun shot.
No arrests have been made.