Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


HUNTINGTON — Huntington police are investigating after a shooting was reported Sunday evening in the Guyandotte neighborhood of the city.

According to Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell, police responded to 527 North High St., at about 10:18 p.m. Sunday for a shooting call.

Upon arriving, officers found a female with a laceration to her arm. However, Cornwell said the victim was uncooperative with police and insisted the wound was an accidental cutting injury and not from a gun shot.

No arrests have been made.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.