HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man was stabbed twice in the back just after midnight Monday in Huntington, according to police.
Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell says the incident occurred near the intersection of Oney Avenue and Davis Street after a possible robbery attempt of the 31-year-old victim.
Cornwell said the victim was taken to the hospital with wounds that are not life-threatening.
A suspect has not been taken into custody, Cornwell added, and declined further comment citing the ongoing investigation.
The Huntington Police Department listed three new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Monday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Destruction of property, 6:10 p.m. Sunday, 300 block of Olive Street.
Battery, attempt to commit misdemeanor, trespassing, 6:48 p.m. Sunday, 200 block Olive Street.
Petit larceny, 12:15 a.m. Sunday, 1000 block of Euclid Place.
One person was jailed Sunday morning, according to information provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.
Barry Kent Mullins, II, 29, was jailed at 11 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with a home confinement violation by a pre-trial felon. Bond was not set.