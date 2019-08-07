MILTON — Police in Milton arrested a driver who allegedly led them on a chase reaching speeds of more than 100 mph Wednesday.
Jordan Christopher Erby, 27, of Charleston, is facing charges of reckless indifference, obstructing an officer, having no operator's license and speeding, according to criminal complaints filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court.
Just before 3 a.m. Wednesday, Milton Police Patrolman Randall Rakes spotted a Nissan Sentra driving approximately 86 mph near the 25 mile marker along Intestate 64.
Rakes initiated his emergency lights and allegedly pulled over the driver, later identified as Erby, near the 26 mile marker. Rakes exited his cruiser and attempted to approach the car before Erby "quickly put the car in drive and accelerated to a high rate of speed in an attempt to get away from this officer," according to the complaints.
Rakes began following Erby, who took the Milton exit ramp. Erby ran a stop sign near Johns Creek Road before making a quick right turn onto U.S. 60, driving at speeds more than 105 mph, according to the complaint. Erby then drove through Milton, allegedly passing oncoming traffic in the westbound lanes.
Rakes followed Erby until Cabell County Sheriff's Office deputies placed spike strips near the 4300 block of U.S. 60. Erby then made contact with the spikes. Dispatchers notified Rakes that Erby's car was later found in a ditch heading eastbound along U.S. 60.
Erby was taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution and later released to police.
Erby was arraigned in Cabell County Magistrate Court and ordered held in Western Regional Jail. Bond was not set Wednesday evening.
