IRONTON — A Proctorville, Ohio, area man faces a maximum of 64 years in prison after being convicted Wednesday in a drug case in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court, according to Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson.
Spanish Smith, 29, of Rome Township, formerly of Detroit, was convicted on six counts of trafficking in heroin, five counts of aggravated trafficking in meth and one count of having weapons while under disability.
In one of the drug trafficking charges, he was convicted of selling more than 100 grams of heroin, making him a major drug offender, according to a news release from the Prosecutor’s Office.
The charges also carry specifications that he had two shotguns in his possession while trafficking in drugs and that Smith also had $33,385 in cash, digital scales and baggies for packaging drugs when he was arrested.
Judge Christen Finley, who presided over the three-day trial in Ironton, set final sentencing in the case for 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26.
David Marcum, chief investigator in the Prosecutor’s Office, and Perry Adkins, a member of the Lawrence County Drug and Major Crimes Task Force, testified in the case, according to Anderson.
Task force officers made a number of undercover buys of heroin and meth from Smith at his apartment in Proctorville this year between Feb. 5 and Feb. 19, according to the release.
Law enforcement officers than obtained a search warrant for two apartments used by Smith, according to the release. Officers found approximately 120 grams of heroin with a street value of approximately $10,000, according to the release.
Smith has a prior criminal record that includes a home invasion with a firearm in the Detroit area and voluntary manslaughter in Cabell County in 2016, Anderson said.
The defendant also faces additional charges including assault on a corrections officer at the Lawrence County Jail, Anderson said.