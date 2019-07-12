HUNTINGTON — As summer rolls on and the start of the semester draws nearer, construction and renovations to Marshall University’s campus continue, including to several of some of the most popular locations for students and staff.
Along with changes to residence halls and construction on Old Main, transformations are being made to the campus’s main hub, the Memorial Student Center.
With construction set to be complete in August, the food court will soon be opened up to the lobby of the Student Center, which is also undergoing significant alterations. Food court changes include features like the recent installation of a La Famiglia specialty oven, expansion of Chick-fil-A and additions of Steak ’n Shake, Huntington Market and a Simply To-Go station.