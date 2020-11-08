Rotary District 7545 is establishing a new statewide support initiative to serve West Virginia veterans.
The initiative is expected to result in one or more Rotary Clubs dedicated to supporting West Virginia veterans through a new type of club called a “cause-based” club.
This initiative is being spearheaded by Rotarian J. Dan McCarthy, a retired vice admiral of the U.S. Navy and Rotary District 7545’s district governor nominee.
“It is fitting that we are announcing our intentions to start this new initiative as Veterans Day approaches. The focus of this club will be to partner with other veteran support organizations and develop projects and activities in support of West Virginia veterans,” McCarthy said in a news release.
Once formed, these clubs will elect their own leadership and determine their meeting format. Both veterans and non-veterans are welcome to join. Anyone who is interested in becoming a member or a partner in the effort the form located at http://www.rotarydistrict7545.org/wv_vets/ or email rotarydistrict7545@gmail.com for more information.
Rotary District 7545 is part of Rotary International, a worldwide organization of neighbors, friends and community leaders who join together to take action and improve local communities around the world. District 7545 is comprised of over 2,000 Rotarians in 54 clubs throughout West Virginia. For more information, visit www.rotarydistrict7545.org.