HUNTINGTON — Staff members at The Salvation Army arrived at work Thursday morning to a sad surprise: The charity’s canteen truck, used to deliver meals and other supplies to the community, had been broken into overnight.
The thieves broke into the cab of the truck and meticulously removed the siren, scanner, PA system and other electronics from the vehicle while doing no other damage. A first-aid kit also was taken.
The truck is still drivable, said Jerry Beckett, chairman of the Salvation Army’s advisory board, and the organization wants to buy a new truck in the semi-near future, but it was still disheartening.
“We are giving this stuff out. Just come and ask. I don’t understand why they steal from us,” Beckett said.
A report was filed with the Huntington Police Department and Beckett said he hopes the organization's security cameras caught the act, though the one person with the security password was off work Thursday. Area pawn shops also have been alerted to be on the lookout for the stolen items.
The canteen truck is used every Sunday to distribute meals in Marcum Terrace. Beckett said this event won’t stop that from happening, but the theft would make it harder for the canteen truck to be used during a disaster.
Beckett said The Salvation Army in the past few years has been working hard to grow and do even more in the community under the direction of Lt. Liz Blusiewicz, but this event takes the wind out of their sails a bit.
“But I know if she was here, Liz would say she still wants us to pray for those folks that need a better life,” Beckett said. “We just need the community to stand behind us and help us do our jobs.”
A new truck will cost about $100,000, and that is not in the cards for the charity at the moment, especially as it moves into the holiday season. The Salvation Army also is in the middle of remodeling one of its buildings to house a new program called Pathway of Hope.
Pathway of Hope, Beckett said, will help people go from dependent to independent.
“We will run them through this course,” Beckett said. “It’s everything from parenting skills to everyday skills. How to do a resume. How to apply for a job. Those kinds of things. It’s a new program that we are investing a lot of money in.”
As it prepares for Christmas, The Salvation Army is also looking for a new warehouse to store all of the Christmas donations it receives, namely toys. Beckett said with the volume of donations, it has to be a warehouse or something of similar size.
For details on how to assist The Salvation Army, call 304-529-2401.
