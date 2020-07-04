The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
LINDA KAY BOWMAN, 76, of Huntington, died July 3 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
MARJORIE DAWN CAZAD, 44, of Huntington, mother of Jacob and Destiny Cazad, died June 28 at St. Mary's Medical Center. She was a clerk at Clark's Pump and Shop. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman's Mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
BARBARA MCCOY GILBERT, 75, of Huntington, died July 1. Arrangements are incomplete at Klingel Carpenter Mortuary.
RICKEY ALLEN JACKSON, 56, of Genoa, died July 1 at St. Mary's Medical Center. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
ERNEST RAY PERKINS, 82, of Ironton, Ohio, widower of Nettie Perkins, died July 1 at his residence. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Woodland Cemetery. www.phillipsfuneralhome.com
CHUCH SERGENT, 74, of Huntington, husband of Debra Sergent, died July 2 at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was a retired commercial fisherman and truck driver. Memorial service will be 5 p.m. Monday at Reger Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the funeral home to assist with expenses. www.regerfh.com
SALLY ANN SPENCE, 79, of Willow Wood, Ohio, widow of William Spence, died July 4 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Cremation, Proctorville, Ohio.
RONNIE YOUNG, 61, of Catlettsburg, Ky., husband of Cathenia Young, died July 1 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Young Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family to assist with expenses. www.kilgorecollierfuneralhome.com