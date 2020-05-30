Essential reporting in volatile times.

The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.

BILLY JOE ARNOLD, 81, of Huntington, died May 28 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Monday at Chapman's Mortuary; burial will be noon Tuesday at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.chapmans-mortuary.com

MARVIN W. BLACK, 64, of Ironton, Ohio, husband of Nancy Black, died May 29. He was retired from AEP. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday at St. Joseph Catholic Church; burial at Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home; www.slackandwallace.com

CAROL JEAN EASTERLING, 79, of Ironton, Ohio, wife of Raymond Easterling, died at her residence. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Highland Memorial Gardens. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net

JACQUELYN LYNN HUGHES, 51, of Hamlin, W.Va., died May 29. Graveside service will be Monday at Franklin Cemetery; visitation will be 11 a.m. to noon prior to the service at Koontz Funeral Home. Face masks are recommended.

GEORGE ALLEN JEFFERS, 67, of Ashton, W.Va., died May 29 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be 4 p.m. Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial at Cross Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com

KORBYN ALLEN RAYSHAWN LEONARD, three years old, of Huntington, son of Chelsea Workman and Dakota Leonard, died April 20 at his residence. Private memorial service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Ferrell Chambers Funeral Home; visitation will be one hour prior to the service. A Home Going service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, at First Baptist Church; interment at Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 5, at the funeral home. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com

DANIEL ALLEN MARTIN, 68, of Proctorville, Ohio, died May 29 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.

MARY LOUISE COCHRAN RUSK, 76, of Longview, TX died May 25. Graveside service 2 p.m., May 31, for close family. Deal Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

RICKEY SIPPS, 60, of Ashland, Ky., died May 26. No services will be held at this time. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com

MARK ALLEN SKAGGS, 61, of Barboursville, died May 29 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.

MARY MARGARET SLONE, 92, of Ashland, Ky., died May 30 at Hospice Care Center. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Bellefonte Memorial Gardens. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Russell First Baptist Church. www.mfhfuneralhome.com

LOREN DALE STUMBO, 88, of Gallipolis, Ohio, widower of Bertha Stumbo, died May 29 at Holzer Medical Center. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Palestine Cemetery. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net

GEORGIANA WILLIAMS, 70, of Huntington, died May 29. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com

JANE YEAGER, 88, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died May 26. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com

