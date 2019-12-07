The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ARTHUR AUXIER, 93, of Dunlow, W.Va., died Dec. 7 at Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Morris Funeral Home Chapel; burial at S.D. Copley Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service.
LODEMA L. GABBERT, 90, of Ashland, Ky., died Dec. 6. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Hospice. Miller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.mfhfuneralhome.com
JOHN MICHAEL KENNEDY, 81, of South Point, Ohio, widower of Bonnie Kennedy, died Dec. 6 at Cornerstone Hospital. He was a retired chemical engineer. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial at Locust Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
BETTY LOUISE KNIGHT, 77, of Barboursville, wife of William Knight, died Dec. 7 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral service will be 6 p.m. Monday at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary; visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.hensonandkitchen.com
DEREK AUSTIN LONKER, 32, of Huntington, died Nov. 30 at his residence. He was a server at Fratelli's Italian Restaurant. Chapman's Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
HARRY M. LOONEY, 99, of Huntington, died Dec. 7 at Cabell Health Care Center. Chapman's Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
TEDDY MCCLURE MASSIE SR., 92, of Ona, W.Va., died Dec. 4 at his residence. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary; visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.hensonandkitchen.com
GEORGE CLETIS MCCOMAS, 90, of Scottown, Ohio, husband of Charlene McComas, died Dec. 6 at Wyngate at Rivers Edge. He was retired from allied Chemical. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
KATHY ELAINE SELDOMRIDGE, 68, of Huntington, died Dec. 4 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Per her request, she will be cremated and no services are planned. Chapman's Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
JOE RAY SHEPHERD, 55, of Huntington, died Dec. 5 at Heritage Center. Committal service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at White Chapel Memorial Gardens; funeral procession will leave Henson and Kitchen Mortuary at 10:45 a.m. www.hensonandkitchen.com