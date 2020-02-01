The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
MARY ANN CHAPMAN, 86, died Jan. 28 and her husband, Bobby Chapman, died Jan. 30. Reger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.regerfh.com
JUDY CLAYTON, 78, of Cannonsburg, Ky., wife of Walter Clayton Jr., died Feb.1 at Community Hospice Care Center. Celebration of Life will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; burial at Ashland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.steenfuneralhome.com
RAYMOND EUGENE COPE, 56, of Williamson, W.Va., died Jan. 31 at Pikeville Medical Center. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home; burial at Mt. View Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
ROGER DALE GRAY, 74, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Connie Gray, died Jan. 31 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a retired carpenter. Celebration of Life will be 12:30 p.m. at Abundant Life Church. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
DAVID BANNER LESLIE III, 60, of Prestonsburg, Ky., died Jan. 30. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at First United Methodist Church; burial at Leslie Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service.
JOHN ROSS MACMILLAN, 43, of Olive Hill, Ky., husband of Kimberly MacMillan, died Jan. 30 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a self-employed construction worker. Memorial service will be 6 p.m. Monday at Rollins Funeral Home; visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
WILLIAM DOMINIQUE FOX SAFFORD, 25, of Columbus, Ohio, died Jan. 26. Funeral service will be 6 p.m. Tuesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
JAMES DANIEL SIGMON, 56, of Wayne, died Jan. 22 at Pavilion of Piketon. Private family burial will be at Bishop Family Cemetery. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.