The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.

The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.

MCDONALD BOOTH, 91, of Ceredo, died July 20. Arrangements are incomplete at Ceredo Kenova Funeral Home.

DALE EDWARD CARTER, 60, of Huntington, died July 19 at heritage Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary. www.hensonandkitchen.com

OPAL CHILDERS, 93, of Proctorville, Ohio, died July 20 at her residence. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.

MERLE CARLTON JEFFERSON, 84, of Barboursville, husband of Dee Jefferson, died July 19. Arrangements are incomplete at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville.

The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Comments disabled.