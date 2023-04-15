The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Monday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DR. CHARLES ABRAHAM, 80 of Huntington, husband of Teresa Abraham, died April 13 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. April 17 at the Holy Spirit Antiochian Orthodox Church. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
JAMES B. ANDREWS "JIM", 90 of The Villages, Fla., died April 10. He was the State Supervisor of Music at the West Virginia Department of Education (1965-1973), and Executive Director of Arts and Humanities (1973-1988). Visitation and funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. on May 5 at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, Hurricane, W.Va. Burial will follow in Valley View Cemetery, Hurricane, W.Va. Remembrances can be made in the form of contributions to the West Virginia Youth Symphony or The Dept. of Music at Marshall University.
JULIA ANN BAHLEDA, 70 of Columbus, Ohio, died April 9 in Mount Carmel East, Columbus. She was a retired librarian with the Columbus Public Library system. Graveside service will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. April 19 at the White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 19 at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. A procession will leave for the cemetery at 1 p.m. www.regerfh.com.
PATRICIA SUE BRUMFIELD, 72 of Huntington died April 12 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. There will be a visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. on April 18 at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, followed by a graveside service at 2:30 p.m. at Spring Valley Memorial Gardens, Huntington. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DONALD CLAYTON BURCK, 76 of Huntington, husband of Rose Mary Everett Burck, died April 5 at home. Memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. April 22 at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church’s Youth Building, 3rd Floor. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
SAMUEL WALKER BURDETTE, 71 of Huntington, brother of James Burdette, died April 11. Honoring his request, there will be no service. If you would like to honor Sam, you could donate to a local animal shelter of your choice. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting with arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
GEORGE BRITTON DAY III, 61, of Huntington, formerly of Springhill, La., widower of Cheryl Day, died April 14 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a minister for Porterville Church of God in Louisiana. A graveside service will be conducted at White Chapel Memorial Gardens at a later date. Reger Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
RUTH ANN HATTEN FINLEY, 84 of Shallotte, N.C., widow of Maj. (ret) Dennis K. Finley, died April 7 in Coastal Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care in Shallotte. Funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. April 17 at Reger Funeral Home Ceredo Kenova Chapel. Burial will follow in Hatten Family Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home in Ceredo. www.regerfh.com.
SARAH ANN GILLESPIE, 50 of Chesapeake, Ohio, died April 10 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. April 19 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on April 18 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JoELLA HUNTER, 89 of Huntington died April 14 in Madison Park, Huntington. She retired from the former Sears. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
THERESA D. JOHNSON, 66 of Huntington died April 12 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. April 18 at East Ashland Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens, Ashland. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
HERBERT FRANKLIN MOUNT JR., 83, of Dearborn, Mich., died April 9. Funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. April 19 at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on April 18 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
PHYLLIS JEAN PICKENS, 89 of Huntington died April 15 at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She retired from C&P Telephone Company In lieu of flowers please make contributions to the charity of one’s choice. There will be private services. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
BRIAN DAVID RUNYON, 46 of Myrtle Beach, S.C., husband of Connie Runyon, died April 6. Celebration of Life from 1 to 6 p.m. April 16 at Myrtle Beach Resort Building B Conference Room, 5905 S. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach, S.C. There will be a graveside service at a later time at Highland Memory Gardens, Chapmanville, W.Va. www.cremationservicesdirect.com. Cremation Services Direct of Myrtle Beach is assisting with arrangements.
FREDA JEAN CHAFIN SOMMERVILLE, 85 of Barboursville, widow of William H. Sommerville, died April 11 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral will be 1 p.m. April 17 at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary & Cremation Services. Visitation two hours prior to service time at the mortuary. Burial to follow in Woodmere Memorial Park. www.hensonandkitchen.com
ZACHARY ANDREW PAUL TONEY-MARCUM, 33 of Wilmington, Ohio, son of Lorie L. Toney Messenger, died March 20 at home. He was LPN for Maxim Health Care as a traveling nurse. Memorial service will be conducted 7 p.m. April 17 at Baptist Temple, Huntington. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. Arrangements are being directed by Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
DAVID ELSWORTH WOOD, 64 of Ashland died April 13 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. April 18 at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.