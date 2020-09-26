The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
LYDIA ANN ARTHUR, 88, of Huntington, widow of Herbert Arthur Jr., died Sept. 25, in Cabell Health Care Center, Culloden. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sept. 30 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will one hour before service Wednesday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
WILLIAM R. BOGGS, 71, of Scottown, Ohio, died Sept. 26 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
RONALD CAMPBELL, 68, of Webbville, Ky., husband of Sharon Campbell, died Sept. 23. Graveside services will be noon Sept. 28 at Shady Grove Cemetery. Friends may visit the family one hour before service Monday at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has donations to be made to the Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., to offset funeral expenses.
LUCILLE P. CHAPMAN, 96, of Huntington, widow of John Lloyd Chapman, died Sept. 24 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was a homemaker. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Sept. 28 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Burial will follow. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to service time Monday at the cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
MELODY SUE CHAPMAN, 73, of Milton, died Sept. 26. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Sept. 30, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace
WISHONNA STARR MARIE CLARK, infant daughter of Zachary Clark and Sherry Fields of Huntington died Aug. 29. At this time, no services are scheduled. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting her family with arrangements. www.hensonandkitchen.com
EARL ESTEP, 75, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Sept. 25 in Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley, Ironton. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.hallfuneralhome.com.
SHERRY NATASHA FIELDS, 35, of Huntington, died Sept. 17 in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va. At this time, no services are scheduled. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting her family with arrangements. www.hensonandkitchen.com
MAGGIE QUEEN GIBSON, 88, of Wayne, died Sept. 26, at her sister’s home. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Sept. 28 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens at Wayne. She was a retired tax deputy for the Wayne County Sheriff’s office. Visitation will be from noon until service time Monday at Morris Funeral Home.
DR. W.R. “DICK” LOCKHART JR., 82, of Winston-Salem, N.C., formerly of Huntington, husband of Angelina Lyons Lockhart, died Sept. 22, in Forsyth Hospital, Winston-Salem. He was a pastor to seniors in Kernersville, N.C. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sept. 29, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Ceredo Crescent Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 28 at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
RUTH ANN MCFEELEY, 79, of Huntington, wife of Paul McFeeley, died Sept. 25. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MATTHEW ALLEN MOORE, 36, of Blacklick, Ohio, died Sept. 23 in Mount Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sept. 29 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ROGER LEE PEMBERTON II, 37, of Huntington died Sept. 21 at home. Chapman’s Mortuary Huntington is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
DWIGHT LEE RAMEY, 77, of Glenwood, died Sept. 25 in Edgewood Manor, Lucasville, Ohio. Graveside service will be conducted at 5 p.m. Sept. 28, at Ramey Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
TIMOTHY MICHAEL SMITH, 31, of Huntington, son of Sam Smith of Huntington, died Sept. 8 at home. A private memorial service honoring his life was held on Sept. 26, 2020. Chapman’s Mortuary assisted the family. www.chapmans-mortuary .com.
DONALD RAY THOMPSON JR., 58, of Ironton, husband of Deanna Sue Maynard Thompson, died Sept. 21 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service will be noon Sept. 30, at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Kentucky Veterans’ Cemetery, Greenup, Ky. Visitation will be one hour before service Wednesday at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
VERNA RUTH THOMAS, 86, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of Jack Thomas Jr., died Sept. 26 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. There will not be any services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
KATHY JANE SIMMONS WILLIS, 69 of Huntington, wife of Howard David Willis, died Sept. 24. Private burial will take place in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting her family with arrangements. www.hensonandkitchen.com