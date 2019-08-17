The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ALONZO BEAIR, 83, of Decatur, Ohio, husband of Rosemary Beair, died Aug. 15. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Macedonia Cemetery. Donations can be made to Decatur Missionary Baptist Church. Brown Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
MARY MARTHA BRYANT, 74, of Madera, Calif., formerly of Huntington, died Aug. 14 at Madera Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. She was a retired EMT. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Reger Funeral Home; entombment at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.regerfh.com
KENNETH DONTA JR., 63, of Ashland, Ky., husband of Lee Donta, died Aug. 16 at King's Daughters Medical Center. He was retired from Winchester Police Department and Commonwealth Attorney's Office. Memorial service will be noon Monday at Bridges Christian Church; visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the church or Winchester/Clark County for the Shop with a Cop Program. www.steenfuneralhome.com
JOHN FARRIS, 70, of Ironton, Ohio, formerly of Cross Lanes, W.Va., died Aug. 11. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Serenity Club or The Gary Sinise Foundation at www.garysinisefoundation.org. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
DELMAS GIBSON, 77, of Pinetop, Ky., widower of Ruby Gibson, died Aug. 15 at UK Medical Center. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Nelson Frazier Funeral Home; burial at Gibson Family Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-10 p.m. Sunday and all day Monday at the funeral home. www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
JOHN HENRY HALE, 85, of Hueysville, Ky., died Aug. 14 at UK Bluegrass Hospice Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sunday at Hall Funeral Home Chapel; burial at Prater Cemetery. Visitation was held after 6 p.m. Friday and all day Saturday.
WANDA NEAL, 82, of South Point, Ohio, widow of Charles Neal, died Aug. 16 at a local nursing home facility. She was a homemaker. Graveside service will be Tuesday at Slab Fork Cemetery; there will be no public visitation. www.phillipsfuneralhome.com
RONALD RAY OUSLEY, 66, of Martin, Ky., died Aug. 15 at Pikeville Medical Center. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Sunday at Hall Funeral Chapel; burial at Ousley Family Cemetery. Visitation was held after 5 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
RUBY D. SNYDER, 90, of Huntington, died August 15 in Madison Park Healthcare. Graveside service will be 12:30 p.m. Monday, Hillcrest Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to noon Monday at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. www.rollinsfh.com.
JODY DARRELL SUTPHIN, 48, of Salt Rock, husband of Jennifer Sutphin, died Aug. 16 at University of Kentucky Medical Center. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville; burial at Forest Memorial Park. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace
JERRY KEITH WRIGHT, 78, of Glenwood, W.Va., died Aug. 14. Services and burial will be at the convenience of the family. There will be no visitation. Deal Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.