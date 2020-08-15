The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
RICKEY G. CHAPMAN, 64, of Catlettsburg, Ky., formerly of Milton, died Aug. 15 at his residence. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
ROGER FROST COOPER III, 67, of Bellefonte, Ky., husband of Dr. Carol Cooper M.D., died Aug. 14 at U.K. Medical Center. Celebration of Life will be 5 p.m. Tuesday at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; private burial will be Friday at Lexington Cemetery. Masks and social distancing will be required at the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Donate Life or Alpha-1 Foundation. www.steenfuneralhome.com
ALFRED GREENE, 70, of Ironton, Ohio, husband of Linda Greene, died Aug. 11 at Harbor Healthcare. He was a retired electrician. Funeral service will be 1 p.m Monday at Phillips Funeral Home; burial at Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Parkinson's Foundation or Oakland Chapel Church. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
DR. MARIA-TULIA GOMEZ-AVILA, 90, of Ironton, Ohio, died Aug. 13 at King's Daughters Medical Center. She was a professor of Spanish Liturgy. There are no services scheduled at this time. www.regerfh.com
REBECCA JANE KENDRICK, 71, of Chesapeake, Ohio, wife of Dan Kendrick, died Aug. 14 at Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
BILLY RAY WILES, 31, of Huntington, died Aug. 13. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
STEVE ALLEN WOODS, 66, of Huntington, husband of Sandra Woods, died Aug. 9 at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was an electrician. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Woods Cemetery. Chapman's Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.