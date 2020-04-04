The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.

JACQUELINE D. BISHOP, 59, of Ironton, Ohio, died April 3 at her residence. She was a retired nurse. There will be no services at this time. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
TAARON DANIEL BOWMAN, 55, of Huntington, husband of Andrea Bowman, died March 31 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Private family services will be held at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
GARNET LUCILLE BROWN, 83, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widow of Jackson Brown, died April 3 at her residence. Private family services will be held at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial at Rome Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the International Fellowship of Christian and Jews at www.ifcj.org.
CORA LOUISE CHAFFIN, 92, of Huntington, wife of Wesley Chaffin, died April 1 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Private family services will be held at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial at Dock's Creek Cemetery. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
HOUSTON ANDREW COOK, 20, of Huntington, died March 31 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Private family services will be held at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial at Union Ridge Cemetery. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
THOMAS JOSEPH DONOHOE, 84, of Huntington, died April 3 at his residence. Arrangements are incomplete at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville.
MILDRED LEONA GOFF, 97, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died April 3 at Pleasant Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation. Private graveside service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Kirkland Memorial Gardens; there will be no visitation. Wilcoxen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
SYLVIA D. JAVINS, 76, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of Cebert Javins, died April 2 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Private family services will be held at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com