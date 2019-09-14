The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
SHARON KAY DEXTER, 74, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of Larry Dexter, died Sept. 13 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Rome Cemetery. No visitation will be held. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
ORPHA ELDONNA FULKS, 79 of Crown City, Ohio, widow of Otis Fulks, died Sept. 12 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Sept. 16, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow at Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
THELMA JEAN BALL HUTCHINSON, 71, of Milton, died Sept. 11. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Sept. 16, at Good Hope Baptist Church. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
MARIE MEDA LAWHORN, 83, of Ona, died Sept. 12. Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Sept, 16, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville.
SHAWN LEWIS, 48, of Bucyrus, Ohio, husband of Karin Lewis, died Sept. 10 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Tracy Brammer Monroe Funeral Home; burial at Woodlwnd Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of North Central Ohio. www.tracybrammerfh.com
CARLA SUE SMITH, 61, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Sept. 12. No service swill be held at this time. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
CHESTER LEE THOMAS, 77, of Patriot, Ohio, widower of Judith Thomas, died Sept. 14 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.