The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CLIFFORD JAY ADKINS, 70, of East Lynn, W.Va., died Jan. 21 at his residence. Funeral service 2 p.m., Jan. 26, at Morris Funeral Home; burial at Adkins Family Cemetery. Visitation two hours prior to the service.
MARY ETTA ADKINS, 80, of Ona, died Jan. 18 at St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a homemaker. She chose to donate her body to the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine at Marshall University for the advancement of research and science. By Mary’s wishes, no memorial service is scheduled.
CLARENCE CLAYTON CAPEHART JR., 94, of Huntington, husband of Martha Cole Capehart, died Jan. 22 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a retired machinist for Sturm Machine. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
RONALD LLOYD FERGUSON, 81, of Huntington, husband of Kathie Ferguson, died Jan. 24 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Morris Funeral Home; burial at Community Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
GRACE ELIZABETH FISHER, 76, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of Landford Fisher, died Jan. 24 at her residence. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial at Miller Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
OSCAR GANNON SR., 95, of Rock Holler, Ohio, widower of Mary Frances Gannon, died Jan. 23 in Ashland Community Hospice. He worked at Dayton Malleable. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Jan. 27, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Community Hospice Care Center.
CAROLYN ROSE McMACKIN, 53, of Ironton, sister of Patrick Charles McMackin of Ironton, died Jan. 22 in The Ohio State University Wexler Medical Center. She worked for the Vertiv Corporation in Ironton. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Jan. 28, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service Tuesday at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
PEARL STEVENSON, 86, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Jan. 25 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.