The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
NANCY RAYE BLACKBURN, 79, of McAndrews, Ky., died Feb. 7 at Tug Valley Regional Medical Center. Funeral service 4 p.m., Feb. 9, at First Baptist Church. Visitation 2-4 p.m., Feb. 9, at the church. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
JAMIE MARIE CROCKETT, 41, of Ceredo, died Feb. 5 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service 1 p.m., Feb. 9, at Morris Funeral Home; visitation 11 a.m. until time of service.
WILLIAM WALLACE FLINT, 86, of Wayne, widower of Myrtle Flint, died Feb. 7 at Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home; burial at Greasy Ridge Cemetery. Visitation 6-9 p.m., Feb. 9, at the funeral home.
LORENE HUNTER GRIFFITH, 83, of Garrett, Ky., widow of Sol Griffith, died Feb. 7 at Hazard ARH. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Nelson Frazier Funeral Home; burial at Scott Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-9 p.m. Sunday and Monday at the funeral home.
RALPH BERNARD SIMON JR., 83, of Huntington, husband of Carol Simon, died Feb. 8 at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was retired from INCO Alloys International. Arrangements are incomplete at Beard Mortuary.
CARRELL CHESTER TONEY, 81, Hamlin, W.Va., died Feb. 7. He was retired from Union Carbide. Visitation will be 11 a.m. Monday at Koontz Funeral Home followed by a graveside service at Barker Cemetery.