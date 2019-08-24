The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CAMERON EDWARD BLAKE, 35, of Huntington, died Aug. 15. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial at McCormick Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
ROXANNE ELIZABETH BOARDMAN, 30, of Culloden, died Aug. 15. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Culloden Cemetery. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is in charge of arrangements.
PATRICK DANIELS, 68, of Jefferson, Wis., formerly of Lawrence County, Ohio, died Aug. 19 at Fort Memorial Hospital. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial at Crown City Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
CHRISTINE LYNN DAVIS, 59, of Ashland, Ky., died Aug. 22 at King's Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; burial at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Light House Full Gospel. www.steenfuneralhome.com
GLADYS FIELDS DELONG, 85, of Turkey Creek, Ky., widow of Paul DeLong, died Aug. 23 at her residence. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Hatfield Funeral Chapel; burial at Mt. View Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 6-9 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. www.hatfieldfc.com
STEVE DINGESS, 60, of Chapmanville, W.Va., husband of Linda Dingess, died Aug. 22 at CAMC Memorial Division. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Crawley Creek Church of God; burial at Stevie D Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-9 p.m. Monday at the church. Evans Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
GWENDOLYN LORRAINE LEWIS, 79, of Ironton, Ohio, died Aug. 22 at Harbor Healthcare. She was a retired social worker. There will be a private memorial service at a later date. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family.
JANETT ROWE RAMEY, 65 of Wayne, widow of Douglas Ramey, died August 22 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington. She was a retired store manager for Wal-mart. Funeral services 2 p.m. Monday, Morris Funeral Home Chapel. Burial in Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne, W.Va. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
EDWARD N. SPOTLOE, 92, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Donna Spotloe, died Aug. 23 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Rome Cemetery. There will be no visitation. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
THOMAS LEE STEVENS, 77, of Huntington, husband of Judy Stevens, died Aug. 23 at Adena Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman's Mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
DAVIE TAYLOR, 52, of Ironton, Ohio, died Aug. 21 at King's Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Ironton City Mission; burial at Hanging Rock Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
ROBERT WILLIAM WELLS, 80, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Julia Wells, died August 22 at home. He was an electrician. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Jefferson Avenue Church of God. Visitation two hours before service Monday at the church. Reger Funeral Home & Crematory Ceredo Kenova Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.