The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
STEPHEN ANTHONY BESCO, husband of Glenna Besco, died Dec. 26. He was retired from AK Steel. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Phillips Funeral Home; burial at Highland Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
CECIL RAY DAWSON, 73, of Fort Gay, died Dec. 26 at Three Rivers Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Dec. 29, at Oak Grove Church; burial at Walker Cemetery. Visitation 3 p.m., Dec. 28, at the church. Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
LAURA MORRISON GARISH, 45, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widow of Matthew Garish, died Dec. 26. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home; burial at Highland Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Donations can be made to the funeral home to assist with expenses. www.slackandwallace.com
JO ANN HASTINGS, 75, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Larry Hastings, died Dec. 26 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was owner/operator of Ladies and Gents. Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
MARJORIE L. MCCOY, 86, of Crown City, Ohio, wife of Charles McCoy, died Dec. 27 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Graveside service will be 3 p.m. Sunday at Miller Memorial Gardens. There will be no visitation. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
CLIFFORD PAT MECHANIC, 52, of Huntington, husband of Christie Mechanic, died Dec. 26 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
LARRY D. MOORE, 67, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Tina Moore, died Dec. 27 at Community Hospice Care Center. He was a painter for CSX. Arrangements are incomplete at Reger Funeral Home. www.regerfh.com
PAUL WILSON WARD JR., 80, of Huntington, died Dec. 26 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.