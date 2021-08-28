The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Monday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CHARLES FRANKLIN BLAKE, 79, of Ceredo died Aug. 23 at home. He was a retired crane operator from Special Metals. Private services will be held at a later date. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the family. www.rollinsfh.com.
ROBBIN M. BRUMFIELD, 67, of San Antonio, Texas, formerly of Prichard, died June 28. She retired from Chase Bank. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Sept. 4 at Highland Cemetery, Huntington.
GRADY RODDRICK CALDWELL of Salt Rock, died Aug. 12. Private graveside services upcoming at Frye Cemetery and a celebration of life planned at a later date. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, assisted his family with arrangements.
CLIFFORD CURTIS CURRY JR. 86 of Chesapeake, Va., formerly of Huntington, died Aug. 27 in Chesapeake Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
STEVEN R. DEAL, 65, of Huntington, widower of Donna Deal, died Aug. 25 at home. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Aug. 31 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DONALD HARRISON, 82 of Huntington, companion of Carol Johnson, died Aug. 22 in The Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley. Graveside military rites will be Monday at 2 p.m. at Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens, Ashland. He was an Iron Worker. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. www.regerfh.com
ROBERT STEPHEN HITCHCOCK II, 68, of Williamson, W.Va., died Aug. 26 in Tug Valley Regional Medical Center. Memorial service at 2 p.m. Aug. 29 at R. E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; friends gather one hour before service. www.rerogersfh.com.
MARTHA JANE MOORE, 89, of Louisa, Ky., widow of R. C. Moore Jr., died Aug. 26. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Aug. 30 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial in Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home.
GARY LEE NANCE, 53, of South Point, Ohio, father of Kayla, Isabella and Brayden Nance, died Aug. 26 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Aug. 31 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BETTY DORIS PHILLIPS, 90, of Barboursville, widow of Dempsey Phillips, died Aug. 26 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a retired school teacher in Raleigh County, W.Va. Arrangements are incomplete. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
DEBORAH DIANN YOUNG ROACH, 68 of Lesage, wife of Michael Eric Roach, died Aug. 26 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She retired from Alcon Manufacturing. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Aug. 30 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will follow in Greenbottom Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. Services will be livestreamed on the Henson and Kitchen Mortuary website, Facebook and YouTube pages. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
SCOTTIE MITCHELL STANLEY, 49, of Mooresburg, Tenn., formerly Pond Creek, Ky., son of Christine Morris Cunningham of Mooresburg and Emory “Bo” Stanley of Williamson. He had been a maintenance employee in the coal mining industry. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Aug. 28, R. E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, Belfry, Ky.; Burial in Morris Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 27 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
ALKIE JUSTICE WALLS, of Delbarton, W.Va., life partner of Kenny Evans, died Aug. 27. Service will be private. Burial in Justice Cemetery, Varney, W.Va. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.