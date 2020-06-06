The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
RONALD SCOTT COLEMAN, 51, of Ona, husband of Jamie Coleman, died June 3. A private family service will be held. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com
DEBRA DEE CUMMINGS, 52, died June 2. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Koontz Funeral Home; interment at Walker Adkins Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to funeral expenses.
JOHN LEE JARVIS, 71, of Huntington, died June 4 at his residence. He was a retired police officer. Funeral service will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Reger Funeral Home; entombment at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.regerfh.com
ANNA LAURA JUSTICE, of Ashland, Ky., widow of Elster Justice, died June 5. She was a homemaker. Celebration of Life will be 2 p.m., Monday at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu or flowers, donations can be made to Community Hospice. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be observed. www.steenfuneralhome.com
JAMES CALVIN MARCUM, 49, of Huntington, died May 31 at his residence. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Reger Funeral Home and Crematory Ceredo Kenova Chapel; burial at Dock's Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.regerfh.com
DEAN ARTHUR MONTROSO, 49, of South Point, Ohio, died June 1 at his residence. He was owner/operator of Montroso Concessions. Private family service will be held. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
WILLIAM MOSER, 39, of Proctorville, Ohio, died May 21. Memorial service will be held at a later date. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
JUDY MAYE WEBB, 64, of Genoa, W.Va., wife of Bernard Webb, died June 5 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Morris Funeral Home Chapel; visitation will be 6-9 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.