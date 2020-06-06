Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.

The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.

RONALD SCOTT COLEMAN, 51, of Ona, husband of Jamie Coleman, died June 3. A private family service will be held. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com

DEBRA DEE CUMMINGS, 52, died June 2. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Koontz Funeral Home; interment at Walker Adkins Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to funeral expenses.

JOHN LEE JARVIS, 71, of Huntington, died June 4 at his residence. He was a retired police officer. Funeral service will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Reger Funeral Home; entombment at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.regerfh.com

ANNA LAURA JUSTICE, of Ashland, Ky., widow of Elster Justice, died June 5. She was a homemaker. Celebration of Life will be 2 p.m., Monday at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu or flowers, donations can be made to Community Hospice. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be observed. www.steenfuneralhome.com

JAMES CALVIN MARCUM, 49, of Huntington, died May 31 at his residence. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Reger Funeral Home and Crematory Ceredo Kenova Chapel; burial at Dock's Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.regerfh.com

DEAN ARTHUR MONTROSO, 49, of South Point, Ohio, died June 1 at his residence. He was owner/operator of Montroso Concessions. Private family service will be held. www.ehallfuneralhome.com

WILLIAM MOSER, 39, of Proctorville, Ohio, died May 21. Memorial service will be held at a later date. www.ehallfuneralhome.com

JUDY MAYE WEBB, 64, of Genoa, W.Va., wife of Bernard Webb, died June 5 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Morris Funeral Home Chapel; visitation will be 6-9 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Comments disabled.