MYRON K. BAILES, 82, of Huntington died Sept. 15, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Graveside funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Sept. 21, at Spring Hill Cemetery. He was a retired Cabell County school principal. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Grace Christian Fellowship, 530 Roby Rd., Huntington, WV 25705. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JAMES LEE BARNETT, 63, of Huntington, died Sept. 16, at home. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sept. 21, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
CARL “TINK” DRUMMOND, 89, of Willow Wood, Ohio, husband of Phyllis Hinkle Drummond, died Sept. 11. He worked at various places as a master electrician, including Ashland Allied Chemical, General Electric in Florida and Tennessee, and Walt Disney World in Orlando. Due to public health concerns, no services will be held to protect mourners and the greater community. Donations are suggested to City Welfare Mission at Box 692 Ironton, OH 45638. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting his family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CECILE H. FLETCHER, 62, of Beckley, W.Va., daughter of Cecil Fletcher, died Sept. 17, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting with cremation and no services are scheduled due to current public health concerns.
TAMMY J. FULKS, 54, of Huntington, aunt of Sierra Fulks, died Sept. 16, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was a social worker at the Cammack Children’s Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Sept. 23, at Reger Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
OSCAR FRANKLIN “SONNY” GERLACH, 88, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Sept. 18 in Morgantown, W.Va. There will be a private graveside service 1:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at Suncrest Cemetery, Point Pleasant, W.Va. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
JAMES L. HOWARD, 85, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Sue Howard, died Sept. 18 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Schneider Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
JUANITA JESSIE, 88, of Ceredo, wife of George Edward Jessie, dies Sept. 17. She was a homemaker. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Sept. 22, Crescent Hill Cemetery, Ceredo. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. The family respectfully requests the observance of face coverings and social distancing. Reger Funeral Home, Ceredo-Kenova Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements.www.regerfh.com.
CLAUDE RICHARD “RICK” KNIGHT, 67, of Huntington, life companion of David Chenoweth, died Sept. 17 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He retired from Allstate as a Senior Claims Representative. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Chapman’s Mortuary at 2 p.m. Sept. 21. Flowers will be graciously accepted or donations may be made to Hope and Serenity, c/o 1323 Charleston Ave., Huntington, WV 25701 or Little Victories Animal Rescue, 3589 Wire Branch Rd., Ona, WV 25545. Friends may call one hour before the service. If attending, please wear facial coverings and honor social distancing. The service will be livestreamed on Chapman’s Mortuary and Crematory Facebook page at www.facebook.com/chapmansmortuaryandcrematory. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
PATRICIA LEMASTERS, 75, of Ironton, widow of Carl Lemasters, died Sept. 19, in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
GREGORY KENTON NORRIS, 66 of Huntington, husband of Charlotte Norris, died Sept. 15, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was the owner and operator of Hall of Frames. Reger Funeral Home is assisting his family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
BOBBY GENE PENNINGTON, 67, of Williamson, W.Va., husband of Dolly Pennington, died Sept. 18. He was a disabled coal miner. Funeral service 1 p.m. Sept. 21, River Ministries Church, Williamson, W.Va.; burial in Mountain View memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. Visitation after 6 p.m. Sept. 20 at the church. Face coverings and social distancing are to be honored. www.hatfieldfc.com. Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky., is assisting his family with arrangements.
GILBERT DENNIS RICHARDS, 61, of South Point, Ohio, widower of Patricia A. Richards, died Sept. 17 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Sept. 22, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Crescent Hill Cemetery, Ceredo. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
PATRICIA B. TOLER, 62, of Bruno, W.Va., wife of Larry E. Toler, died Sept. 17 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. Funeral service 1 p.m. Sept. 21, Bruno Church of God; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is assisting her family.