The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CLEDITH VERNON CAMPBELL SR., 85, of Catlettsburg, Ky., husband of Barbara Campbell, died Oct. 24 at Community Hospice Center. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Altizer Baptist Church; private burial service at Rose Hill Burial Park. www.regerfh.com.
MARGARET DAVIS SPURLOCK CAZAD, 88, of Huntington, widow of Robert Cazad, died Oct. 23 at her residence. Funeral services will be noon Tuesday at Chapman’s Mortuary; burial at Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to to alz.org or Hospice of Huntington.
LARRY STEVEN DUNN, 70, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Joan Dunn, died Oct. 25 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Miller Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
BETTY JO ELLIOTT, 83, of Catlettsburg, Ky., widow of Garlin Elliott, died Oct. 25 at her residence. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at her residence; burial at Elliott Family Cemetery. Visitation was held 6-9 p.m. Saturday at Young Funeral Home and will be after 11 a.m. Sunday at her residence.
PAUL HERBERT HAAS, 73, of Crown City, Ohio, husband of Linda Haas, died Oct. 25 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
WILMA K. LYNCH, 91, of Huntington, died Oct. 25 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete at Klingel Carpneter Mortuary.
DANIEL WAYNE MCCLOUD, 69, of Barboursville, died Sept. 26 at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Memorial service will be 2 p.m., Nov. 2, at Chapman’s Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Widows of Israel. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
JUDY NAMETH, 81, of Huntington, wife of Andy Nameth, died Oct. 19 at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be private for the family. www.regerfh.com
GREGORY JAMES PERRY, 44, of Hamlin, died Oct. 25. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Morris Funeral Home; burial at Jerry Williamson Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
PAUL JACK REESE, 93, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Oct. 26 at Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Schneider Hall Funeral Home.
CHARLOTTE RUNYON, 63, of Williamson, W.Va., widow of Mitchell Runyon, died Oct. 24 at Pikeville Medical Center. She was retired from Mingo County Tax Department. Funeral service will be noon Monday at Hatfield Funeral Chapel; burial at Mt. View Memory Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.hatfildfc.com
LISA HATTEN SITES, 52, of Huntington, formerly of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Oct. 23 at her residence. Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
MILLARD R. STOLLINGS, 68, of Branchland, W.Va., husband of Judy Stollings, died Oct. 24 at his residence. There will be no services. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.