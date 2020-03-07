The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.

The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.

DANNY E. CARSON, 66, of Huntington, husband of Beth Carson, died March 5 at University of Kentucky Medical Center. He was a sanitation engineer. Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Monday at C-3 Community Church; visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.regerfh.com

MICHAEL L. EANES, 69, of Huntington, died March 6 at Heritage Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.

GLADYS ODELLA GOLDIE BAILEY BOWEN FOSTER, 98, of Thomas, W.Va., wife of Lonnie Foster, died March 6 at Cortland Acres Nursing Home. Funeral service will be noon Tuesday at Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services; interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

STIRL HAGER, 77, of Ransom, Ky., died March 6 at Pikeville Medical Center. He was a retired coal miner. Graveside service 2 p.m., March 8, at Jake Hatfield Cemetery. www.hatfieldfc.com

RALPH EDWARD SIERER, 60, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died March 5 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be noon Tuesday at Phillips Funeral Home; burial at Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.com

JANE ELLEN SMITH, 63, of Ironton, Ohio, died March 4 at Community Hospice Care Center. Phillips Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net

BETTY ELAINE WALLACE, 61, of Huntington, died March 1 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary; visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.hensonandkitchen.com

The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Comments disabled.