The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DANNY E. CARSON, 66, of Huntington, husband of Beth Carson, died March 5 at University of Kentucky Medical Center. He was a sanitation engineer. Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Monday at C-3 Community Church; visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.regerfh.com
MICHAEL L. EANES, 69, of Huntington, died March 6 at Heritage Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
GLADYS ODELLA GOLDIE BAILEY BOWEN FOSTER, 98, of Thomas, W.Va., wife of Lonnie Foster, died March 6 at Cortland Acres Nursing Home. Funeral service will be noon Tuesday at Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services; interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
STIRL HAGER, 77, of Ransom, Ky., died March 6 at Pikeville Medical Center. He was a retired coal miner. Graveside service 2 p.m., March 8, at Jake Hatfield Cemetery. www.hatfieldfc.com
RALPH EDWARD SIERER, 60, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died March 5 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be noon Tuesday at Phillips Funeral Home; burial at Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.com
JANE ELLEN SMITH, 63, of Ironton, Ohio, died March 4 at Community Hospice Care Center. Phillips Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
BETTY ELAINE WALLACE, 61, of Huntington, died March 1 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary; visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.hensonandkitchen.com