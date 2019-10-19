The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
VONNIE CHAFFIN, 78, of Prestonsburg, Ky., husband of Violet Chaffin, died Oct. 18 at Mt. Manor Nursing Home. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Carter Funeral Home Chapel; burial at H.L. Setser Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-9 p.m. Monday.
EVELYN ESTEPP, 72, of Beech Creek, W.Va., wife of Robert Estepp, died Oct. 18 at Williamson Memorial Hospital. She was a homemaker. Per her wishes, there will be no services. www.hatfieldfc.com
GARY E. GOODRICH, 77, of Huntington, husband of Naomi Goodrich, died Oct. 15. He was retired from Local 80 Asbestos Workers. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
STEVEN EDWARD HAUGHT, 68, of Huntington, died Oct. 17 at his residence. He was a former registered nurse. Services will be held at a later date. www.regerfh.com
TERRY LAYNE LUSK, 66, of Dresden, Ohio, formerly of Sweetland, W.Va., husband of LaDonna Lusk, died Oct. 15. Funeral service will be noon Tuesday at Koontz Funeral Home; visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
JOHN R. RICHARDS, 82, of Gallipolis, Ohio, husband of Barbara Richards, died Oct. 17 at his residence. He was a retired educator. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Grace United Methodist Church; burial will be at the convenience of the family at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Donations can be made to Holzer Hospice, Shriners Hospitals for Children or the charity of your choice. www.willisfuneralhome.com
KATHY JO RITTER, 64, of Ironton, Ohio, died Oct. 18 at Community Hospice Center. Funeral service will be 6 p.m. Tuesday at West Ironton Street Church; visitation will be two hours prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Phillips Funeral Home to assist with expenses. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
JAMES MICK WILLIAMS, 80, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Carol Williams, died Oct. 18 at his residence. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial at Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com