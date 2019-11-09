The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JESSIE J. CLAGG, 81, of Gallipolis, Ohio, widow of Robert Clagg, died Nov. 8 at her residence. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Willis Funeral Home; burial at Centenary Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. www.willisfuneralhome.com
DIANA GALL CRAWFORD, 76, of Stone, Ky., died Nov. 8 at Pikeville Medical Center. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home; burial at Mt. View Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
TERRY D. ELLIS, 60, of Huntington, husband of Alma Ellis, died Nov. 6 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Memorial service will be 3 p.m. Monday at Central Church of the Nazarene; visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
WILLIAM A. HENRY, 56, of Gallipolis, Ohio, husband of Lisa Henry, died Nov. 6 at his residence. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Willis Funeral Home. www.willisfuneralhome.com
GREGORY ELVIN PINSON, 69, of Fort Gay, W.Va., husband of Carol Pinson, died Nov. 8. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Morris Funeral Home Chapel; burial at Community Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 6-9 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to assist the family with final expenses.
ARNOLD RUGGLES, of Ironton, Ohio, husband of Carolyn Ruggles, died Nov. 8 at his residence. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home; burial at Pine Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.slackandwallace.com
CHARLES RICHARD RUNYON JR., 69, of Rush, Ky., husband of Linda Runyon, died Nov. 7. He was retired from Sherwood Food Distributors. Funeral service will be 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Kilgore and Collier Funeral Home; burial at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.kilgorecollierfuneralhome.com
BEN J. SPRADLIN, 82, of Martin, Ky., husband of Shelby Spradling, died Nov. 8 at Pikeville Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Hall Funeral Home Chapel; visitation will be 6-9 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
HARRIET BEECHER TORLONE, 87, of Durham, N.C., formerly of Huntington, widow of Dominic Torlone, died Nov. 5 at Hillcrest Convalescent Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Reger Funeral Home.
JOHN FRANKLIN WILSON, 78, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Nov. 2 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
BEULAH WREN, 84, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Nov. 6 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial at Rome Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com