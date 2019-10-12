The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JAN AMOS, 60, of Salt Rock, died Oct. 9. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at McGhee Handley Funeral Home; visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
WARD CURTIS BENSON III, 65, of Huntington, husband of Deborah Benson, died Oct. 12 at his residence. He was a former dispatcher for Darcy Refrigeration Co. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman's Mortuary.
LUEMMA G. BRAXTON, 83, of South Point, Ohio, died Oct. 9. Funeral service will be noon Monday at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church; burial at Burlington 37 Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
ERNEST EUGENE BUSH, 83, of Ashland, Ky., widower of Peggy Bush, died Oct. 12 at his residence. He was retired from Armco/Ak Steel. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; burial at Ashland Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Contributions can be made to Rose Hill Christian School. www.steenfuneralhome.com
RICHARD NEAL HANNON, 36, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Oct. 10. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Schneider Hall Funeral Home; visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com
JOHN WAKEFIELD HAUGHTON, 78, of Ashland, Ky., husband of Sandra Haughton, died Oct. 10 at Hospice Care Center. He was retired from Armco Steel. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; entombment at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Contributions can be made to Ashland Animal Rescue. www.steenfuneralhome.com
EUGENE HOWARD, 85, of Hueysville, Ky., husband of Clettis Howard, died Oct. 11 at ARH Our Lady of the Way. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Hall Funeral Home Chapel; burial at John Wess Prater Cemetery. Visitation will be after 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
CHRISTOPHER JAMES JUSTICE, infant son of Eric and Cindy Justice, died Oct. 9 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Woodmere Memorial Park. www.hensonandkitchen.com
PATRICIA JOANN RUNYON, 83, of Huntington, died Oct. 4 at Heritage Center. Celebration of Life will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at Chapman's Mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
GARY LEE TABOR, 71, of Hamlin, W.Va., husband of Terry Tabor, died Oct. 10 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements.