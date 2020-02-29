The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
LEMACH HERBERT ADKINS, 84, of Dunbar, W.Va., died Feb. 25. Graveside service will be noon Monday at Crooks Cemetery. Keller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
CHARLES BELCHER, 82, of South Point, Ohio, widower of Rowena Belcher, died Feb. 27 at a local health care facility. There are no services planed at this time. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
ERNESTINE COPLEY, 83, of Crum, W.Va., widow of Lawrence Copley Jr., died Feb. 27 at her residence. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Young Funeral Home Chapel; burial at Copley's Green Pastures. Visitation 5-8 p.m., March 1, at the funeral home.
WANDA CURRY, 79, of Turkey Creek, Ky., died Feb. 26 at her residence. She was a homemaker. Funeral service 2 p.m., March 1, at Hatfield Funeral Chapel; burial at Mt. View Memory Gardens. Visitation 6-9 p.m., Feb. 29, at the funeral home. www.hatfieldfc.com
BRIAN SCOTT MEADOWS, 42, of Huntington, died Feb. 25 at his residence. He worked as an accountant. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
JOSEPHINE BELLE O'MEARA, 86, of Huntington, formerly of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Feb. 27 at Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center. No services will be held. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
RICHARD LOUIS RUCKH, 88, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widower of Deloris Ruckh, died Feb. 27. Private family services will be held. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
TERRY M. SANDERS, 81, of Glenwood, W.Va., husband of Julia Sanders, passed away Feb. 28 at his residence. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Beard Mortuary; visitation will be one hour prior to the service.