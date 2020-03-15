The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
GLORIA COCHRAN, 78, of Ironton, Ohio, widow of Wilburn Cochran Jr., died March 13 at her residence. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be noon Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home; burial at Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
SUE CLEVENGER FINNEY, 96, of Ashland, Ky., widow of George Finney, died March 12 at Kingsbrook Life Care Center. She was co-owner of W.B. Finney Grocery and Ashland Foodland. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at St. Paul's Lutheran Church; burial at Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church. www.steenfuneralhome.com
LOU ANN FORTUNE, 55, of South Point, Ohio, died March 13. There will be no services. www.slackandwallace.com
BRISBANE IRIS GRAY, died March 12 at King's Daughters Medical Center. There will be no services at this time. www.steenfuneralhome.com
VIRGINIA SUE LYCANS HARLESS, 69, of Huntington, widow of Bonell Harless, died March 10 at her residence. She was a homemaker. Private family burial will be Monday at Community Memorial Gardens. www.hensonandkitchen.com
JUANITA ANN MATTOX, 63, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widow of Thomas Mattox, died March 8 at her residence. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Schneider Hall Funeral Home; burial at Highland Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com
ANNA LOU MAYNARD, 77, of Crown City, Ohio, wife of Willis Maynard, died March 14 at her residence. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
CHARLES E. BUZZ MCCOY, 88, of Crown City, Oho, widower of Marjorie McCoy, died March 12 at Arbos. Graveside service will be 3:30 p.m. Monday at Miller Memorial Gardens. There will be no visitation. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
JAMES WILBUR PRICHARD, 59, of Glenwood, W.Va., died March 13. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton; burial at Bias Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.