The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
PATRICIA WATTS COMPSTON, 46, of Ceredo, died July 24. There will be no services; interment at Watson Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday at Koontz Funeral Home.
KAREN DIXON, 72, of Huntington, widow of David Dixon, died July 30 at Heritage Center. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Bowen Cemetery. Please observe the social distancing and mask requirements. www.regerfh.com
JOHN MAYFIELD, 84, of Huntington, died July 15 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Schneider Hall Funeral Home; burial at Ice Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com
BETTY J. MAYNARD, 85, formerly of Ohio, wife of John Maynard, died July 28. Private family service and burial will be at Rome Cemetery. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
PARIS WILSON MCSWEENEY JR., 72, of Huntington, husband of Diana McSweeney, died July 30. He was retired from the US Postal Service. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Reger Funeral Chapel; burial in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com
DOROTHY REBECCA RACER, 70, of Milton, widow of Thomas Racer, died July 31 at her residence. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Forest Memorial Park Mausoleum. www.timeformemory.com/wallace
HOWARD L. SHARP, 77, of Apple Grove, W.Va., died July 31 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Barton Chapel Church; burial at Barton Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Wilcoxen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
PATRICIA GAIL TRIPPETT, 70, of Glenwood, W.Va., died July 31. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton; burial at Greenbottom Memorial Park. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace
CARL DEAN TUMBLESON, 77, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Aug. 1 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.