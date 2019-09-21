The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
SUSAN ELIZABETH ROFF ADKINS, 53, of Scotttown, Ohio, wife of Donald Adkins, died Sept. 18. Memorial service will be 6 p.m. Wednesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
HICKS BLANKENSHIP, 92, of Williamson, W.Va., widower of Hazel Blankenship, died Sept. 20 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a retired coal miner. Funeral service will be noon, Sept. 24, at Hatfield Funeral Chapel; burial at Mt. View Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 6-9 p.m., Sept. 23, at the funeral home. www.hatfieldfc.com
GLENDA CHILDERS, 76, of Louisa, Ky., widow of Clint Childers, died Sept. 20 at Community Hospice. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Young Funeral Home Chapel; burial at Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to assist with funeral expenses.
DEBORAH ANN CRUM, 65, of Pikeville, Ky., widow of Bobby Smith, died Sept. 19 at University of Kentucky Medical Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Meta Baptist Church; burial at Johnson Memorial Park. Visitation was held 6-9 p.m. Saturday at the church. www.hatfieldfc.com
STEPHEN WEBB DEAN, 83, of Barboursville, died Sept. 19. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sept. 23, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation one hour prior to the service Monday. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
DEBORAH A. FERGUSON, 57, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of John Ferguson, died Sept. 21 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
THOMAS HITER MELTON, Esq., 76, formerly of Huntington, died Sept. 3 in Denver, Colo. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
DOROTHY LOUISE MILLER, 90, of Huntington, died Sept. 17 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Memorial service will be noon, Sept. 23, at Young A.M.E. Chapel; visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
CYNTHIA LYNNE MORRISON, 53, of South Point, Ohio, wife of Jeffery Morrison, died Sept. 19. She was a home health aide. Funeral service will be noon, Sept. 23, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home; burial at White Cottage Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
CHARLES O. RADER JR., 89, of Huntington, widower of Betty Rader, died Sept. 18 at home. He was a former promotion sales manager for The Herald-Dispatch. Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m., Sept. 23, at Reger Funeral Home; burial at Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m., Sept. 22, at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
MYRTLE G. ROY, 97, of Barboursville, widow of Lester Roy, died Sept. 21 at Paramount Senior Living. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary. www.hensonandkitchen.com
TEDDY WRIGHT, 72, of Barboursville, died Sept. 20. Arrangements are incomplete at Ferrell Chambers Funeral Home.