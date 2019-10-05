The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
EDISON LOWELL ADKINS, 72, of Huntington, husband of Krista Adkins, died Oct. 3 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Reger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.regerfh.com
SANDRA ANN ARTHUR, 76, of Hurricane, W.Va., died Oct. 4 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Tom Lilly Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society. www.timeformemory.com/wallace
KENNETH COLE BLAND JR., 88, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Wilma Bland, died Oct. 5 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
NOVA L. DOOLIN, 101, of Ashland, Ky., died Oct. 4 at Hospice Care Center. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 6:30-8 p.m. Monday at Miller Funeral Home. www.mfhfuneralhome.com
EMMA E. EDMUNDS, 88, of Gallipolis, Ohio, widow of Granville Edmunds, died Oct. 4 at Holzer Medical Center. She was retired from Holzer Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Willis Funeral Home; entombment at Ohio Valley Memory Gardens Chapel of Hope Mausoleum. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.willisfuneralhome.com
BOYD MICHAEL LUCAS, 56, of Wayne, died Oct. 4 at UK Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home.
KATHY JEAN MEEKS, 60, of Chapmanville, W.Va., wife of Robert Meeks, died Oct. 3 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Service; burial at Forest Mawn Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-9 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
ANDREW PERRY, 77, of Columbus, Ohio, formerly of Wayne County, died Oct. 5 at Kobacker Hospice House. Arrangements are incomplete at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home.
NATASHA NICHOLE SNYDER, 31, of Lavalette, died Oct. 1 at her residence. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial at Miller Memorial Gardens. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
RUBY CHARLENE WILSON, 86, of Ironton, Ohio, widow of Arnold Wilson, died Oct. 4 at her residence. Funeral services will be held at a later date. Phillips Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net