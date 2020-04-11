The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
MARJORIE WILLIAMS ADAMS, 103, of Wayne, died April 10. Arrangements are incomplete at Wallace Funeral Home Barboursville.
DAVID LEE BAILEY, 62, of Huntington, died April 9, Services will be held at Elmwood Cemetery. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
DEBRA BICKAR, 67, of Huntington, wife of Joe Bickar, died April 8 at Heritage Center. Private graveside service will be held at Spring Hill Cemetery. www.regerfh.com
JOHN WILLIAM FERGUSON, 71, of Proctorville, Ohio, widower of Deborah Ferguson, died April 9 at Richland Hospital. Private family services will be held Tuesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial at Miller Memorial Gardens. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
BRIDGET ANN GOHEEN, 65, of Huntington, died April 8 at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Private services will be held for the family. www.regerfh.com.
THOMAS WAYNE GRAHAM, 58, of Lavalette, W.Va., died April 10. Private family services will be held. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
SANDRA JEAN HALE, 78, of Wayne, widow of William Hale, died April 10 at Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was a homemaker. Private graveside service will be at Mills Vaughan Cemetery. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
BILL JONES, 70, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Sandra Jones, died April 11 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
BRIANA FAYTHE KIDD, 26, of Ironton, Ohio, died April 9. Private family services will be held. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com
KIE LAWRENCE JR., 95, of South Point, Ohio, died April 10 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Reger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.regerfh.com
STEPHEN DALE MEREDITH, 69, of Huntington, died April 9 at St. Mary's Medical Center. There will be no visitation and a private graveside service will held for the family at Ridgelawn Memorial Park. www.regerfh.com.
BILL MORRIS, 54, of Huntington, brother of Terry Morris, died April 7 at his residence. He was a former carpenter. No services are planned at this time. Chapman's Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
KODIE BRIANNA PATRICK, 24, of Ashland, Ky., died April 8. A memorial service will be held at a later date. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
JOHN DAVID WARREN-SMITH, 41, of Huntington, died April 8. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com