The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JANET MAE ADKINS, of South Point, Ohio, wife of Shawn Adkins, died May 6. A family service will be held; burial at Miller Memorial Gardens. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
JO ANN ADKINS, 81, of Huntington, widow of Larry Adkins, died May 7 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman's Mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
WILLIAM MASON ARKLE, 49, of Barboursville, died May 4. Services will be held at a later date. www.timeformemory.com/wallace
ALICIA DAWN DUTY, 44, of South Point, Ohio, died May 7. Private family services will be held Monday; burial at Burlington Greenlawn Cemetery. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com
ORVIE J. GUNNOE, 70, of St. Albans, W.Va., died May 8. He was retired from NASA and Walmart. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
JOHN FLOYD HART, 75, of Cleveland, Ohio, formerly of Chesapeake, Ohio, died May 8. Arrangements are incomplete at Schneider Hall Funeral Home. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com
KEVIN B. LARGE, 62, of Proctorville, Ohio, died May 8 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
ALISHA DAWN MILLS, 48, of South Point, Ohio, wife of Jim Mills, died May 7 at SOMC. Schneider Hall Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com
NICK RIGNEY, 68, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Linda Rigney, died May 6. He was retired from Applied Industrial Technologies. Funeral service will be 5 p.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville, Ohio; visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
URANIA ELIZABETH TURNER-GILMORE, 64, of Huntington, died May 5 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.