The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
HERMAN O. BLANKENSHIP, 94, of Huntington, widower of Agnes Blankenship, died Oct. 26 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Graveside services will be 3 p.m. Wednesday at Woodmere Memorial Park. Reger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
WILLIAM "BILL" CRANK, 66, of Huntington, husband of Karen Crank, died Oct. 27 at his residence. Celebration of Life will be noon Sunday at his residence. www.regerfh.com
JOANN HACKER, 84, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Oct. 31 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. No services will be held. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
BEVERLY SUE HALE, 61, of Ashland, Ky., widow of Elisha Hale, died Nov. 1 at King's Daughters Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Miller Funeral Home; burial at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery NE. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.mfhfuneralhome.com
SHANNON JOE HOLLEY, 42, of Dunlow, W.Va., died Oct. 21 at his residence. Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home.
WILLIAM E. JOHNSON, 73, of Salt Rock, died Nov. 1 at his residence. He was retired from Cabell County Sheriff's Department and Home Confinement Department. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter or Little Victories.
DAVID LEE LAMBERT, 53, of Harts, W.Va., died Oct. 31 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services; burial at Jack Browning Cemetery. Visitation was held 6-9 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
GERTALENE BOWLING MCDOWELL, 97, of Summit, Ky., widow of Calvin McDowell, died Nov. 1 at her residence. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; burial at Bowling Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Straight Creek Church of the Nazarene or Community Hospice. www.steenfuneralhome.com
PAUL JACKSON REESE, 93, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Oct. 26. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com
CECIL THOMAS "TOMMY" TRAVIS, 59, of Lavalette, widower of Marife Travis, died Oct. 29 at his residence. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Reger Funeral Chapel; burial at Docks Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be 11:30 a.m. until the time of service. www.regerfh.com
JOSEPH DENVER VIARS, 62, of Ironton, Ohio, died Oct. 29 at Community Hospice Care Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Phillips Funeral Home; burial at Palestine Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bellefonte Cancer Center. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
BRIAN WEEMS, 41, of Lexington, Ky., died Oct. 29. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church of God; visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.