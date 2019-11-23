The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ROGER PAUL ADKINS, 71, of Branchland, W.Va., husband of Karen Adkins, died Nov. 22. He was a heavy equipment operator. Funeral service will be noon Wednesday at Koontz Funeral Home; interment at Adkins Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
JOSEPH FERRELL CALDWELL, 86, of Gallipolis, Ohio, widower of Frances Caldwell, died Nov. 22 at Holzer Medical Center. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Willis Funeral Home; burial at Rife Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. www.willisfuneralhome.com
SCOTT A. DAVIS, 48, of Gallipolis, Ohio, husband of Cherie Davis, died Nov. 21 at his residence. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Willis Funeral Home; visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to an educational fund for Josh and Ava Davis at any Ohio Valley Bank location. www.willisfuneralhome.com
DANNY ELSWICK, 60, of Ironton, Ohio, husband of Cheryl Elswick, died Nov. 21 at Hospice Care Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at City Mission Church; burial at Hecla Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Taylor Brown Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
LARRY GENE GRIFFITH, 81, of Ashland, Ky., widower of Carole Griffith, died Nov. 21 at Hospice Care Center. He was retired from Ashland Oil/Marathon's Catlettsburg Refinery. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; burial at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Hospice. www.steenfuneralhome.com
DEMIA KATHLEEN JARRELL, 87, of Jacksonville, Fla., formerly of Huntington, widow of Elwood McComas, died Nov. 20 at Fouraker Hills Health Center and Rehab. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial at Locust Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
MASON MAYNARD, 101, of Crown City, Ohio, died Nov. 22 at Wyngate at Rivers Edge. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
GEORGE REXALL MCCOLGAN III, 36, of Branchland, W.Va., died Nov. 19. He was a certified auto mechanic. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Koontz Funeral Home; interment at Dial Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
THOMAS ROBERT MORGAN, 38, of Huntington, died Nov. 14 at his residence. He was a social worker. A memorial service will be held at later date. www.regerfh.com
WAYNE EDGAR NEWMAN JR., 56, of Pedro, Ohio, died Nov. 20 at his residence. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Lawrence Furnace Cemetery. There will be no public visitation. www.phillipsfuneralhome.com
LUELLA MARIE PINSON, 96, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, widow of Clyde Pinson, died Nov. 22. She was retired from Lawrence County Court House Auditors office. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Phillips Funeral Home; burial at Myrtle Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
JUNE MAE STIFF, 60, of Kenova, died Nov. 22 at her residence. No services will be held. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
WADE STILTNER, 92, of Wayne County, husband of Blanche Stiltner, died Nov. 22. Graveside service 2 p.m., Nov. 24, at Ollie Stiltner Cemetery. Procession from Morris Funeral Home at 1:15 p.m.
MARVIN EUGENE WILLIAMS SR., 82, of Belfry, Ky., died Nov. 23 at Tug Valley Regional Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home; burial at Mt. View Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 6-9 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.