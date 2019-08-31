The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JOHN JESSE BURCHAM, 82, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Aug. 31 at his residence. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman's Mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
DR. EDWARD M. BURKHARDT, 90, of Huntington, husband of Nancy Burkhardt, died Aug. 29. Funeral service will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Klingel Carpenter Mortuary; interment will be private. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
ROBERT GORDON COLE, 77, of Huntington, husband of Helen Cole, died Aug. 29. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Ridgelawn Memorial Park; visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
PATRICIA PAULETTE ELLIS, 75, of Huntington, wife of Roy Ellis, died Aug. 28 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at New Baptist Church; burial at Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at the church. www.regerfh.com
JAMES H. ESTEP, 72, of Grayson, Ky., husband of Tressa Estep, died Aug. 24 at his residence. Memorial service will be 4 p.m. Monday at Grayson Freewill Baptist Church. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
FRANK E. HANSHAW JR., 88, of Huntington, died Aug. 30 at St. Mary's Medial Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Klingel Carpenter Mortuary.
KELLI ANN KING, 49, of Barboursville, wife of Jimmy Smith, died Aug. 31 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Beard Mortuary; burial at Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service.
BETTY JEAN OSHEL, 89, of Mount Vernon, TX, formerly of Huntington, died Aug. 30. She was a retired Cabell County music teacher. Arrangements are incomplete at Reger Funeral Home.
JAMES A. STODDARD, 99, of Huntington, formerly of Proctorville, Ohio, widower of Sadah Stoddard, died Aug. 29 at Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
BRAD FRANKLIN TOWNSEND, 36, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Stephanie Townsend, died Aug. 30 at Pleasant Valley Hospital. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home; visitation will be two hours prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the funeral home to assist with expenses. www.slackandwallace.com
MICHAEL RAY WEBB, 65, of Pedro, Ohio, husband of Jennifer Webb, died Aug. 31 a Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home. www.slackandwallace.com